Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Brandon - Frank C Jarvis, Jr. 'Buddy' passed away Sunday July 7th. He was 85. He was born in Louisville, KY to Frank C. Jarvis and Margaret (Stutzenberger). After he graduated from Flaget High School he proudly served in the US Navy. He moved to Florida in 1974 and retired as journeyman pressman from the Tampa Tribune in 1998. Frank had a wonderful giving heart. He loved hearing and sharing a good joke and pulling jokes on others even more. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, model plane building and traveling. He was also a Ham Radio Operator and a member of the NRA. Frank was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Don Birk Sr. and nephew, Don Birk Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Elaine Jarvis; his daughter, Susan Hope Dell and husband Gary; his sister LaVerne Birk; and 4 wonderful grandchildren, Kaella, Siobhan, Briana and Adam; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to your local Hospice Organization. A memorial service will be held Sept.21st at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, Ky. Visitation will be from 1 to 3pm. Service to follow at 3pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019
