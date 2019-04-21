|
Frank L. Becker
Louisville - Frank L. Becker, 60, of New York passed away December 15, 2018 formerly of Louisville.
He worked at the University of Louisville and volunteered at the Louisville Zoo.
He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret Webb Thompson Becker, E. Lovell Becker, MD.
Survivors include his siblings James Thompson Becker, Margaret Webb Becker, his nieces Lovell Elisabeth Marren; Thompson McLean Marren.
Memorial service 10 am Saturday April 27, 2019, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 9 am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Louisville Zoo.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019