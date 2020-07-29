1/1
Frank L. Moorman Jr.
Frank L. Moorman, Jr.

Louisville - 98, passed away July 24, 2020. He was a US Navy veteran, a member of Quinn Chapel AME Church and retired Service Station owner.

Survivor :include his wife of 59 years, Julia Clark Moorman; son, Mark Moorman (Dinah); daughter, Marsha K. Moorman; 6 grandchildren and a host of great-great grandchildren.

Visitation 9:30-11:30 AM Wednesday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
