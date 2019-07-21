Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Louisville Demolay Commandry
1410 Gardiner Lane
Louisville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Crum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Lewis Crum


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Lewis Crum Obituary
Frank Lewis Crum

Louisville - Frank Lewis Crum III, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Frank was born November 3, 1952. He is preceded in death by his wife Dianna L. Crum of 47 years. He is survived by his son Greg (Donna) Crum, three grandchildren Joey Eckenfels Jr., Kaylie (Josiah) Payne, and Danielle Crum, two adopted grandchildren, Charlotte and Caroline Hope and sisters Sue Hale, Sandy (Ray) Tackett, Robin Phegley, Darlene (Dennis) Shephard. He will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Louisville Demolay Commandry, located at 1410 Gardiner Lane, Louisville, KY 40213
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.