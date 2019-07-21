|
Frank Lewis Crum
Louisville - Frank Lewis Crum III, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Frank was born November 3, 1952. He is preceded in death by his wife Dianna L. Crum of 47 years. He is survived by his son Greg (Donna) Crum, three grandchildren Joey Eckenfels Jr., Kaylie (Josiah) Payne, and Danielle Crum, two adopted grandchildren, Charlotte and Caroline Hope and sisters Sue Hale, Sandy (Ray) Tackett, Robin Phegley, Darlene (Dennis) Shephard. He will also be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Louisville Demolay Commandry, located at 1410 Gardiner Lane, Louisville, KY 40213
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019