Frank M. Warken III
Louisville - Frank M. Warken III 72, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
He was graduate of Flaget High School and Bellarmine University, a retired Regional Manager for Hon Industry and a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank M. Warken II and Mary Ellen Warken
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Adcock Warken; daughter, Amy Ginter (Bryan); son, Michael Warken (Nora); and grandchildren, Will, Elizabeth, Davis, and Reece King.
A Memorial Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday December 20, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church 212 Mt. Mercy Dr. Peewee Valley, KY.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019