Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Frank Mitsch Jr.


1974 - 2019
Frank Mitsch Jr. Obituary
Frank Mitsch, Jr.

Louisville - Frank Mitsch, Jr. 45 passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on November 27, 1974 in Louisville. He was a sheet metal worker.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Mitsch, Sr.

He is survived by his daughter, Lucy Mitsch of Louisville; mother, Judy Mitsch of St. Petersburg, FL; sister, Jill Sunderland (Roy) of Bardstown; nephew, Grant Mitsch; niece; Leanne Sunderland; two aunts and an uncle.

There will be no services. Cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home - Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
