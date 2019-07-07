|
Frank Mitsch, Jr.
Louisville - Frank Mitsch, Jr. 45 passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on November 27, 1974 in Louisville. He was a sheet metal worker.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Mitsch, Sr.
He is survived by his daughter, Lucy Mitsch of Louisville; mother, Judy Mitsch of St. Petersburg, FL; sister, Jill Sunderland (Roy) of Bardstown; nephew, Grant Mitsch; niece; Leanne Sunderland; two aunts and an uncle.
There will be no services. Cremation was chosen.
Barlow Funeral Home - Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019