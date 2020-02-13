|
|
Frank Novobilski
Okolona - Mr. Frank Xavier Novobilski, age 73, of Okolona, returned to his Heavenly Father on February 12, 2020. Mr. Novobilski was born April 22, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Frank and Juanita (Sanders) Novobilski. He was an Airforce Veteran and retired from Ford Motor Company. Mr. Novobilski was a member of the VFW Okolona Post #8639, the DAV, and UAW Local 862. He was an easy-going guy who loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Novobilski will be greatly missed.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 52 years, Sandra (Dunaway) Novobilski; daughters, Frances Underwood (Lonnie) and Cherie Jones (Bruce); grandchildren, Franckie Keeling (Eric), Kortney Underwood, Alexandria Underwood, Frank Jones, and Victoria Jones; great grandchildren, Erica and Raelynn; sister, Pat Richardson (Bob); brothers, Jimmy and Joey Novobilski; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens at 2:00 pm. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 12:00 pm Until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020