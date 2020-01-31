|
Frank Pace
Louisville - Frank Hampton Pace, Jr., 85, died Thursday, January 30, 2020.
He was a LG&E retiree, Army veteran, graduate of Valley High School and member of Fern Creek Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Jean Lawson Pace; daughters, Julie Mousavi (Nahum Plaza), Angela Pace and Suzanne Blake (David); and grandsons, Austin and Aaron Blake and Darius Mousavi.
His funeral is 12pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is 1-8pm Monday.
Memorial gifts: Portland Christian School
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020