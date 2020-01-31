Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Frank Pace Obituary
Frank Pace

Louisville - Frank Hampton Pace, Jr., 85, died Thursday, January 30, 2020.

He was a LG&E retiree, Army veteran, graduate of Valley High School and member of Fern Creek Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Jean Lawson Pace; daughters, Julie Mousavi (Nahum Plaza), Angela Pace and Suzanne Blake (David); and grandsons, Austin and Aaron Blake and Darius Mousavi.

His funeral is 12pm Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is 1-8pm Monday.

Memorial gifts: Portland Christian School
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
