LaGrange - Frank Pickett 85, of LaGrange, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, October 16, 2020.



He was a member of LaGrange Christian Church and retired from Phillip Morris.



Preceding him in death were his first wife, Lela Jo; parents, Jim William and Eunice Pickett; siblings, Foster, Lester, Coby, Boyce, Ellis, Joe, Ann Austin and Ruth Moore.



Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Ann Brown; sons, Barry Pickett (Kathy Bridgewater) and Eric Pickett (Sherry); step daughter, Mary Margaret Sloan; grandson, Matthew Pickett; step grandsons, Logan Shields, Dee Sloan and Clay Sloan.



A graveside service will be conducted at 12 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Haven Hill Cemetery.



Memorials to LaGrange Christian Church.









