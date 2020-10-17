1/1
Frank Pickett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Pickett

LaGrange - Frank Pickett 85, of LaGrange, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, October 16, 2020.

He was a member of LaGrange Christian Church and retired from Phillip Morris.

Preceding him in death were his first wife, Lela Jo; parents, Jim William and Eunice Pickett; siblings, Foster, Lester, Coby, Boyce, Ellis, Joe, Ann Austin and Ruth Moore.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Ann Brown; sons, Barry Pickett (Kathy Bridgewater) and Eric Pickett (Sherry); step daughter, Mary Margaret Sloan; grandson, Matthew Pickett; step grandsons, Logan Shields, Dee Sloan and Clay Sloan.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12 PM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Haven Hill Cemetery.

Memorials to LaGrange Christian Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Haven Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved