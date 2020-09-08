Frank Shih Chuang Pang



Camano Island, WA - Frank Shih Chuang Pang of Camano Island,Washington, passed away on August 31, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Tientsin, China on June 11, 1933 to William Y.S. Pang and Helen S.M. Pang, Frank attended high school in Taiwan after his family emigrated to Taipei in 1948. He came to the United States in 1954 to attend Bethel College in North Newton, KS. Frank transferred to the University of Iowa where he earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and met his future wife, Joan. Frank and Joan married in 1962 and had a daughter and son.



Frank spent the entirety of his career working for General Electric. Longtime residents of Louisville, KY, Frank and Joan retired in 1998 to Camano Island, WA. Frank thoroughly enjoyed retirement, spending his time golfing, crabbing, fishing, traveling, and puttering in his garden. He was renowned for his hospitality and an annual Chinese New Year Party. He is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Nicole of Louisville, KY, son Jeffrey of Camano Island, WA, sister Virginia Wu of Blaine, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Frank chose to be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Coastal Conservation Association of Washington, 12013 NE 99th Street #1680, Vancouver, WA 98682.









