Frank Snadon, Jr.



Louisville - passed away on July 29, 2020. He was married to Georgia for 67 years until her demise in 2018. His survivors include 5 daughters Sharon Hill, Deborah Gilbert, Dianne Hargrove (George), Beverly Snadon, and Angela Snadon; a sister Georgia Johnson and half brother Eugene Snadon; 8 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his son Barry.



Visitation 10-11 AM with services to follow at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Inc.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store