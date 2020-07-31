1/1
Frank Snadon Jr.
Frank Snadon, Jr.

Louisville - passed away on July 29, 2020. He was married to Georgia for 67 years until her demise in 2018. His survivors include 5 daughters Sharon Hill, Deborah Gilbert, Dianne Hargrove (George), Beverly Snadon, and Angela Snadon; a sister Georgia Johnson and half brother Eugene Snadon; 8 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his son Barry.

Visitation 10-11 AM with services to follow at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Inc.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
