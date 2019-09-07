|
Frank Walton Etherington
Ruston, LA - Frank Walton Etherington, 75, passed away in Ruston, La. on August 25, 2019. He was born and raised in Louisville, son of Frank and Edna Futrelle Etherington who predeceased him. After serving in the U.S. Army, attending U of L Speed Scientific School and the University of Missouri School of Mines, he spent his early career in Wyoming, Utah and Arizona as a geologist. He returned to Louisville in 1984 where he lived until 2017, moving with his wife, Patricia Barnwell M.D. to Ruston La. Frank was an avid birder, gardener, conservationist and photographer, capturing exceptional photographs of everything from the blue footed boobies of the Galapagos to the insects, flowers and mourning doves in the back yard. He possessed an expansive knowledge of history, geography, science, and a variety of other subjects (which can be attested to by his lifelong circle of Louisville friends with whom he played Trivial Pursuit into the wee hours of many nights over many years). 'Frankie' is deeply missed by all who survive him, and most definitely by the world of wildlife in too many places to name. A Celebration of Life will take place late fall.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Barnwell, M.D., Ruston La.; sister and brother-in law, Carol Etherington and Stan Fossick, Nashville, Tn.; a host of cousins and his family of friends in Louisville. Memorials in his name may be made to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (Cornell University), American Birding Association, Louisville Nature Center or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019