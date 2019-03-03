Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Frankie Lee Stewart

Louisville - 65, died peacefully at 6:08am Saturday, March 2, 2019 after a battle with Parkinson's disease.

Frankie was born October 1, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to Tommye (Johnson) and Esmer Stewart and was a systems architect at Verizon Communications for much of his career. He married Sandra Diemer on August 30, 1975 and raised two children, Maranda and Weston.

Frankie was a gifted musician who enjoyed music, the outdoors and many memorable trips to Gatlinburg with friends and family.

Frankie is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandy of Louisville; daughter Maranda Stewart of Louisville; son Weston Stewart (Marissa Priddis) of Mount Vernon, Indiana; parents Esmer and Tommye Stewart of Louisville; brother Elwood (Teresa) of Floyd's Knobs, Indiana; and grandchildren Myleah, Marrissa, and Tenzin.

Frankie was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Frances Stewart, Tom Johnson, and Rollie and Fannie Sparks.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Arch L. Heady, with visitation from 10-2pm Tuesday, March 5th prior to the funeral at 2pm prior to internment at Resthaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Dementia Society of America, either directly or through the funeral home. The family wishes to thank his caregivers from Baptist East Palliative Care.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
