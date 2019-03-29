Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Franklin Storms
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Storms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin B. Storms


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin B. Storms Obituary
Franklin B Storms

Louisville - Franklin B. Storms 56, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Frank was a fabricator with the Gettler Sheet Metal Company.

Frank was met at the gates of heaven by his dad Bernard and has left behind to cherish his memory his mother Brigitte Storms three siblings Stephan (Trish), Teresa and Harry Storms ( Debbie).

Frank choose cremation, his memorial visitation will be held Friday March 29, 2019 at advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy from 2-6 P.M. Condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now