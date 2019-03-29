|
|
Franklin B Storms
Louisville - Franklin B. Storms 56, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Frank was a fabricator with the Gettler Sheet Metal Company.
Frank was met at the gates of heaven by his dad Bernard and has left behind to cherish his memory his mother Brigitte Storms three siblings Stephan (Trish), Teresa and Harry Storms ( Debbie).
Frank choose cremation, his memorial visitation will be held Friday March 29, 2019 at advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy from 2-6 P.M.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019