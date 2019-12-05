Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Browns Memorial CME Church
809 W. Chestnut St.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Browns Memorial CME Church,
809 W. Chestnut St
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Freeman Chapel CME Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Easterly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Franklin M. Easterly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Dr. Franklin M. Easterly Obituary
Rev. Dr. Franklin M. Easterly

Louisville - 86, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

He was a retired pastor and member of the Judicial Council CME Church and a retired Educator with JCPS. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

He is survived by his children, Zonetta E. English and Rev. Zachary E. Easterly Sr.; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Browns Memorial CME Church, 809 W. Chestnut St. Funeral Service: 11am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the church, with burial in Memorial Gardens Green Hill, Hopkinsville, KY.

There will be a memorial service at 11am CST ,Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Freeman Chapel CME Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -