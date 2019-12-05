|
|
Rev. Dr. Franklin M. Easterly
Louisville - 86, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
He was a retired pastor and member of the Judicial Council CME Church and a retired Educator with JCPS. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
He is survived by his children, Zonetta E. English and Rev. Zachary E. Easterly Sr.; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Browns Memorial CME Church, 809 W. Chestnut St. Funeral Service: 11am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the church, with burial in Memorial Gardens Green Hill, Hopkinsville, KY.
There will be a memorial service at 11am CST ,Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Freeman Chapel CME Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019