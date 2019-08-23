Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Franklin Robinson


1932 - 2019
Franklin Robinson Obituary
Franklin Robinson

Louisville - Franklin Robinson passed away Tuesday August 20 at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born October 26, 1932 in Grayson County, Ky. Upon graduating from high school, he served four years in the US Air Force.

He was a long time member of Epiphany United Methodist Church where he loved being a greeter and seeing the people. Frank retired as a service technician at Vittitow Refrigeration.

He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 59 years, son Jeffrey (Kim), grandchildren Chelsey Robinson and Davis Robinson and sister Betty Sue Martin and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday August 25 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218 from 2-7pm and also on Monday August 26 from 10-12 with the funeral service to follow at 12:00.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be made to Epiphany United Methodist Church or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
