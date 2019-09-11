Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Franklin Stephens
Louisville - Franklin Stephens, 82, "The Legend of Bull Run" entered into rest on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Louella Stephens; Brothers, Sam, Walt, Glen, David Stephens; Sister, Louella Henry, Dinah Bowen, Nona Jefferies, Ernestine Stephens, Mildred Stephens, Virginia Stephens; He served for 7 years in the United States Air Force and retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the VFW 1181. He is survived by his wife, Therese Stephens; His children, Franklin Dale Stephens, John Stephens, Anthony Hoffner, William Hoffner, Richard Hoffner, Hallom McStoots, Debra Stephens; Sister, Wanda Ballou; Franklin's Memorial Service will be at 5pm on Saturday at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with his Memorial Visitation will begin after 3 pm until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
