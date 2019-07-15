|
|
Franklin Weldon
Highview - Mr. Franklin E. Weldon, age 84, of Highview returned to his Heavenly Father on July 13, 2019. Mr. Weldon was born on January 5, 1935 in Lynch, KY to the late Charles And Ruth (Arnett) Weldon. Mr. Weldon retired from General Electric after 37 years of service. He enjoyed carpentry, camping, fishing, gardening and tinkering with things. He was a kind and patient man who enjoyed sharing his wisdom and knowledge of repairing things with his grandsons and the younger generation. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; brothers, Arnett, Charles and Clarence Weldon; and sisters, Mary Katherine Weldon and Carolyn King.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 60 years, Aileen (Castle) Weldon; children, Sharon Conboy, Renee Weldon and James Weldon; grandchildren, Victoria McCain (Steven), Christina Conboy (Steven Moran), Ryan Gilbert, Jacob Weldon and Rylie Weldon; great-grandchildren, Remington McCain, Cole Moran and Baby Boy McCain; best friends, Don Doby and Fred Hammons; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at 6:30 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with cremation to follow. Friends may their respects on Thursday from 1 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 15, 2019