Frankye Lou Kidd Payne
Louisville - Frankye Lou Kidd Payne, 82, of Louisville, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at The Forum of Brookside with her family by her side. She was born February 26, 1937 in Irvine, KY the daughter of the late Jesse Franklin and Lucinda Mills Kidd. She was raised in Barbourville, KY until she moved to Louisville during her high school years.
She worked many years at the telephone company before becoming a homemaker. Frankye enjoyed doing crafts and loved to quilt. She made many quilts over the years for her family. She was active with Highview Fern Creek United Ministries and an active member of the Jeffersontown Senior Citizens Center. She was also a member of Highland Park First Baptist Church.
Frankye was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her happiest times were spent with her family, especially her five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dale Ray Payne; her parents, Jesse and Lucinda Kidd; brother, Joseph Allen Kidd; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Kidd Goudy (Robert).
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Harold Ray Payne of nearly 56 years; daughter, Sherry (Gregory) Brockman; and five grandchildren, Tabatha (Adam) Wetherington, Tyler and Samantha Brockman; and Jordan and Mackayla Payne; her sister, Virginia Kidd (Karl) Baker; daughter-in-law, Angelia Payne and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Frankye will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3515 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, KY with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
