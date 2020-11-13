1/1
Fred Balke
Fred Balke

Crestwood - Fred W. Balke, 98, of Crestwood passed away Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at Jewish Hospital. He was a Navy Seabee in WWII and a heavy equipment operator. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavaun "Bonnie" Balke. He is survived by his son, Charles Balke, a niece Margaret Maholland; two grandaughters Kenetha Douglas, Zenda Stevenson; three great grandaughtrs Kassie Hermann, Tabatha Rutherford, and Camille Davis; 6 great great grandchildren

Funeral service will be Tuesday 2pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Harrods Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 4 to 8 pm and Tuesday 11am until time of service at the Funeral Home. Please keep in mind that we will be practicing social distancing and our capacity is limited. Facemasks will be required.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
