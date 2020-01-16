Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
1206 Maple Ln
Louisville, KY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Fred Ferriell Obituary
Fred Ferriell

Lake Worth - 86, (Lovingly known as Pi to his grandchildren) formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Worth, Florida on the morning of January 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Fred is best remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Fred was a long time resident of Louisville, graduating from Manual High School, and attended the University of Louisville. He unselfishly gave the last 30 years of his life being of service to men recovering from alcoholism. He was a founding member of the Spiritual Villains Group at Cameron Villas; Commissioner of the Outlaw Tour; and founding President of "The Sloans". He was preceded in death by his father, Howard; mother, Alvine; and nephew, Ronald. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice (nee Kronauer), daughter, Michelle Ferrriell-Carr, son, Nicholas Ferriell (Rebecca), grandchildren: Sydney, Josh, Cameron, Elizabeth, Sylvie, Jocelyn and his furry companion, Bailey. Brothers: Bob (Eva), Tom(Mary Barnett), Bill (Ann) and sisters: Charlene (David) Parks and Mary (Jimmy) Gregory, sister-in-laws: Pat (Guy) Nelson, Sharon (Richard) Brown, Debra (David) Nicholson, 19 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 10:30am on Monday, January 20, 2020, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1206 Maple Ln, Louisville, KY, 40223, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to The Fred Ferriell Memorial Scholarship Fund to Provide Recovery Resources to Louisville Alcoholics and Addicts, c/o Promises Equine Assisted Growth and Healing Center, 13889 Deer Creek Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 33418.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
