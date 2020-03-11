|
|
Fred G. Marshall
Commerce, MI - Fred G. Marshall, age 86, of Commerce, Michigan, formerly of Kentucky. Fred was born April 18, 1933 in Kuttawa, Kentucky to Homer and Effie (nee:Jones) Marshall. He died March 10, 2020.
Mr. Marshall is the loving husband of Wilma. Beloved father of John and Suzanne (Mike) Marvinny grandfather of Jordan, Tyler, Brandon and Cameron.
Fred was preceded in death by siblings, John Marshall, Frances Marshall, Arch Marshall and Elaine Snodgrass.
Fred graduated in 1959 from the University of Kentucky with a BS in Civil Engineering. He was employed by the State of Kentucky-TVA and Becthol Corporation, before starting his own Engineering Company, Marshall Engineering for 20 years.
He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Essex.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 6-8 pm Friday at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail (3 blocks south of Maple Road) in Walled Lake, Michigan.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020