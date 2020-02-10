|
|
Fred J. Jenkins
Louisville - Fred J. Jenkins, 80 passed February 8, 2020.
He retired from Southern Norfolk Railroad Company and retired from the U.S. Army
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Jenkins; parents, Teresa and Thomas Jenkins; brothers, Phil and Paul Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Jenkins; sister, Lois Jenkins; grandchildren, Sam and Ben Mattingly.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 13, at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020