Fred M. Garrett Jr.Louisville - Fred M. Garrett Jr., 87, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home with family and friends by his side on November 20, 2020. Gary/Fred was an avid golfer, whose career included lettering in the sport for the University of Louisville, and an epic nine (9!) holes-in-one during his lifetime. He served in the ROTC during college, and joined the Air Force upon graduation. Fred and his beloved wife Dorothy spent their first year of married life abroad, sharing fond memories of those European travels during their 58 years of marriage. Professionally, Fred followed in his father's footsteps, and became a partner in the family business, the Garrett-Stotz Company. He took great pride in their success, fostering a business that garnered the respect of many in the insurance industry. Fred also derived abundant satisfaction from sharing an office for decades with his own son, Steven M. Garrett. In his retirement, Fred enjoyed daily golf outings, watching U of L football and basketball games, and cheering on his grandchildren's colleges while sporting their gear.Fred was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Wood Garrett, his son Steven McClure Garrett (Sena), and his sister Nancy Logan. He is survived by his sister, Zanah Stotz; his daughter Katherine (Kit) Garrett; his grandchildren Lynn, Leigh, Collier and Rebecca Garrett, and Todd Hancock (Kara); his great-grandchild Heidi Hancock, and his dear friends Bill and Rachel Woofter.Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Pearson's. In lieu of flowers, please consider an expression of sympathy in Fred's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. or the Shamrock Pet Foundation.