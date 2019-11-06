|
Fred Pfannenschmidt
Louisville - Fred Pfannenschmidt, 90, died Monday November 4, 2019 at Baptist Health with his children by his side.
He was Owner and President of Gibson-Pfannenschmidt Realtors. Past President of Greater Louisville Board of Realtors, Former Chairman of JCPS Board of Education, Former Trustee of Southern Seminary, an avid study of scripture, served as a deacon and teacher. Graduate of U of L and a US Navy Veteran. Member of Southeast Christian Church, former member of Valley View Baptist Church and Walnut Street Baptist. He enjoyed tennis, running, exercise daily over 70 years, and ballroom dancing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Heizer. Left to remember him are his daughter, Judy Johnson ( Rev. Bill), Son, John Pfannenschmidt (Teia), Grandchildren, Jennifer Armstrong (Bob), Chad Johnson (Tina Starcevic) Matthew and Marc Pfannenschmidt (Jerusa), and Jimmy Garner, Great Grandson, Jacob Armstrong.
Funeral Service 2:30 PM Sunday Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation 1-5 PM Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019