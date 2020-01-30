|
Fred Schuler
Fred Schuler, 64, died on January 30th, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit at Baptist Hospital. He was born in Louisville on February 14th, 1955. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, University of Louisville, and Western Kentucky University. Fred retired from Poly One Corporation in 2014 after 37 years of employment.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife, Joyce Schuler, who he was married to for 39 years, and his children Sam and Abby Schuler. Fred enjoyed bowling, golf, and had a great love for cars and a cold beer.
Owens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation and in lieu of a service Fred has requested donations in his memory.
Charitable donations in his honor may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the Metro United Way, the charity Fred donated to for 37 years.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020