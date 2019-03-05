|
Fred T. Moffatt, Jr.
Shelbyville - Fred T. Moffatt, Jr., 91, of Shelbyville, died on Saturday, 2 March 2019. Services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, the 16 March 2019, at the First Christian Church of Shelbyville, Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M., until 12:45 P.M., Saturday, 16 March 2019, at the church. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019