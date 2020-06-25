Or Copy this URL to Share

Fred T. Townsend



Louisville - 81, passed away June 25, 2020.



He was a former employee for Republic Welding and a member of Lampton Baptist Church.



Survivors: sons, Fredrick L. Wilson (Jessica) and Jermaine Hampton; siblings, Cecil Clardy and Hazel Smith and 5 grandchildren.



Visitation: 9-11 am Wednesday with funeral to follow at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial: Louisville Cemetery.









