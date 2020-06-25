Fred T. Townsend
Louisville - 81, passed away June 25, 2020.
He was a former employee for Republic Welding and a member of Lampton Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Fredrick L. Wilson (Jessica) and Jermaine Hampton; siblings, Cecil Clardy and Hazel Smith and 5 grandchildren.
Visitation: 9-11 am Wednesday with funeral to follow at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial: Louisville Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.