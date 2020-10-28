1/1
Fred W. Seewer. Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred W. Seewer. Jr.

Louisville - 80, passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020.

He was a retired plant manager for Gordon Foods and a member of Highview Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick W. Seewer, Sr. and Ella (Easley) Seewer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary (Cook) Seewer; children, Carole Yokell (Max), John Seewer, Christie Wolfe (Keith), Lana Judd (Scott), and Chad Seewer; eleven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday November 2, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved