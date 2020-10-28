Fred W. Seewer. Jr.
Louisville - 80, passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020.
He was a retired plant manager for Gordon Foods and a member of Highview Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick W. Seewer, Sr. and Ella (Easley) Seewer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary (Cook) Seewer; children, Carole Yokell (Max), John Seewer, Christie Wolfe (Keith), Lana Judd (Scott), and Chad Seewer; eleven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday November 2, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association
.