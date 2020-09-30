Fred Waters
Carrollton - Fred Waters, 83, a loving father, grandpa, uncle and friend, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020.
He was born on January 31, 1937 in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, the son of the late Waverly Waters and Mattie Belle Stacy. He was a University of Kentucky graduate, having earned a master's degree. He had formerly worked for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the Agricultural Department, serving as a former Deputy Commissioner. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Carrollton and had served as a former Deacon of the Church. Fred also served on the Carroll County School Board.
Fred served his Country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict as a 2nd Class Petty Officer.
He will be cherished by his daughter; Karen (Danny) Combs of Georgetown, KY, his son; Keith (Sandra) Waters of Lexington, KY, his four grandchildren; Meghan Waters, Kristen Waters, Hayley Combs and Lindsey Combs; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Betty C. Waters, three sisters; Sharlene Noltemeyer, Mary Frances House, Bettye Jean Tinnell, and, his two brothers, Waverly Waters, Jr. and Leonard Waters.
A Pass-Through Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Carrollton. A family burial service will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Homestead Cemetery in Lebanon Junction, KY.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to truly honor and celebrate him.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, https://www.alz.org/kyin/donate
.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting the church building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.