|
|
Fred Whelan, Jr.
Brandenburg - Fred Whelan, Jr., age 75, of Evans, Georgia entered into rest on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his residence. Fred was born on February 20, 1943 in Brandenburg, Kentucky. He attended Western Kentucky University and received a degree in Business Administration. He moved to Augusta, GA with his wife in 1988 and worked at Savanna River Site.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Whelan, Sr. and Erma Troutman Whelan. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Haynes Whelan; sons, Ryan A. (Kyung-Ah) Whelan, Robert (Janet) Fulton; four grandchildren, Andrew, Anne and Abby Whelan, and Olivia Fulton; his sister, Sue Whelan (Allen L.) Applegate; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg, with Rev. Tom Bridge officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until the time of service on Friday. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019