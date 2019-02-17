Services
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Whelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Whelan Jr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred Whelan Jr. Obituary
Fred Whelan, Jr.

Brandenburg - Fred Whelan, Jr., age 75, of Evans, Georgia entered into rest on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his residence. Fred was born on February 20, 1943 in Brandenburg, Kentucky. He attended Western Kentucky University and received a degree in Business Administration. He moved to Augusta, GA with his wife in 1988 and worked at Savanna River Site.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Whelan, Sr. and Erma Troutman Whelan. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Haynes Whelan; sons, Ryan A. (Kyung-Ah) Whelan, Robert (Janet) Fulton; four grandchildren, Andrew, Anne and Abby Whelan, and Olivia Fulton; his sister, Sue Whelan (Allen L.) Applegate; along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg, with Rev. Tom Bridge officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 PM until the time of service on Friday. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.