Freda F. GlurLouisville - Freda Felts Glur, 102, passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 24, 1917 to Minnie Frances and Fred Felts. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter E. Glur, Sr.; her parents and 4 sisters and 1 brother. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Walter E. Glur, Jr; her daughter Nancy K. Glur; her sister, Barbara J. Buchanan and her brother in law, Dr. James W. Roney. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. As a young girl she walked to school including high school (Ahrens Trade) and earned her certificate. One of the many things she did as a young girl was to sell chances to win a piano, and she won it. As a young woman she worked at the Brown Hotel and Selman's Department Store. She also went to sing to the men recovering at the U.S. Army, Nichols General Hospital during World War II, (while her husband was serving in the Pacific). She would take their small son with her, which she said always cheered up the injured. In the 60's and early 70's she worked at Stewart Dry Goods and was a hostess at Gruber's Restaurant. She loved to cook and enjoyed good books. She raised beautiful roses and irises, and loved her dogs and cats that she took care of. She was confirmed in 1930 at St. James Evangelical Church (now St. James Church) on Taylor Blvd. She taught Sunday School for many years in the primary dept. and played the piano. She attended church for many years. Cremation of the remains was chosen, with inurnment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 pm.