Freda Golden Johnson
LOUISVILLE - 91, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
A native of Cullman, AL, Freda was a homemaker, caregiver and member of Eastside Praise Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Albert Johnson.
Freda is survived by her daughters, Patricia Nelson (Jimmy) and Sheila Thornhill (Tom); grandchildren, Craig Nelson, Melita Nelson, Kelly Ennis, Tom Thornhill, Keith Thornhill and Jessica Nolan, and great-grandchildren, Charlie, Brooke, Hannah, Bayle, Dalton, and Dylan.
Her funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at Highlands.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020