Freda Marie KotheimerLouisville - Freda Marie Kotheimer, 88, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home.Born August 31, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky, Freda was the daughter of the lates' Clyde Owen Evans and Alberta Gamberll. Freda was a wood inspector and was retired from H.J. Scheirich Company.Freda is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde O. Evans and Alberta Gamberll; her husbands, Toby Alford and Joseph Kotheimer; son, Larry Alford and grandson, Christopher Alford.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Donna Hesler, Garry (Carol) Alford, Terry (Anesty) Alford and Tony (Terie) Alford; sister, Brenda Woodall; 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.The family would like to also say a special thank you to Keith Betts.Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Evergreen Dignity Chapel. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Judes or Hosparus.