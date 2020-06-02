Freda Springstube
Louisville - Freda M Springstube, age 84, passed away May 31, 2020.
Born to the late Edwin and Cora Miller McBroom, Freda is also preceded in passing by her brother in law Tom Watson.
Here to carry out Freda's memory are her children; Craig Springstube, Mark Springstube (Donna), George Springstube, Lisa Lindsey; grandchildren Mark Jr and Michelle; great-grandchildren Layla, Lincoln, Timmy, Killian, Ezra; and her siblings Beverly, Karen, and Roger (Sheryl.)
Freda will be remembered for the love she had for the Actor's Theater and the Center for the Arts. She also loved to play bunco and was a member of the Homemaker's Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 4 from 4-6pm at Arch L Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in honor of Freda will take place immediately beginning at 6pm.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.