Freda Springstube
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda Springstube

Louisville - Freda M Springstube, age 84, passed away May 31, 2020.

Born to the late Edwin and Cora Miller McBroom, Freda is also preceded in passing by her brother in law Tom Watson.

Here to carry out Freda's memory are her children; Craig Springstube, Mark Springstube (Donna), George Springstube, Lisa Lindsey; grandchildren Mark Jr and Michelle; great-grandchildren Layla, Lincoln, Timmy, Killian, Ezra; and her siblings Beverly, Karen, and Roger (Sheryl.)

Freda will be remembered for the love she had for the Actor's Theater and the Center for the Arts. She also loved to play bunco and was a member of the Homemaker's Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 4 from 4-6pm at Arch L Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in honor of Freda will take place immediately beginning at 6pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved