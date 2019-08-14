|
|
Freddie Eugene Turner
Louisville - 73, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 with his family by his side.
Fred was a retired teacher. He had served at Fairdale HS, PRP HS and Bruce Middle School. After retiring, he continued teaching through driver's education and enjoyed working with a diverse group of students. He was a proud graduate of Morehead State University and an Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marion Turner.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda Turner; daughter, Rebecca Ann Turner; mother, Bonnie Turner; brother, Philip Turner; sister, Marian Satterly (Elmer), nephews, Todd (Danielle) and Aaron Turner and Matt Satterly (Samantha); niece, Lisa Satterly; and many beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.
His memorial visitation will be held Friday from 2-7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. with the funeral beginning at 7 p.m. Cremation was chosen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morehead State Foundation, 150 University Blvd. Morehead, KY 40351
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019