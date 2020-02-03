Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southeast Christian Church-Chapel in the Woods
1407 Moser Rd
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Southeast Christian Church-Chapel in the Woods
Freddie I. Johnson

Freddie I. Johnson Obituary
Freddie I. Johnson

Louisville - 72, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.

He was a member of Southeast Christian Church, and former member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Anthony Ellis.

He is survived by his wife, Stacia Johnson; children, Stephanie Carpenter, Fred Isaiah Johnson, Jeremiah A. Johnson (Malissa); siblings, George L. Johnson, Walter Holbrook; 3 grandchildren; uncle and aunt, Alex and Audrey Jones.

Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church-Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Rd., with funeral to follow at 11am.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
