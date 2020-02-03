|
|
Freddie I. Johnson
Louisville - 72, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
He was a member of Southeast Christian Church, and former member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Anthony Ellis.
He is survived by his wife, Stacia Johnson; children, Stephanie Carpenter, Fred Isaiah Johnson, Jeremiah A. Johnson (Malissa); siblings, George L. Johnson, Walter Holbrook; 3 grandchildren; uncle and aunt, Alex and Audrey Jones.
Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Southeast Christian Church-Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Rd., with funeral to follow at 11am.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020