Freddie White, Jr.



Louisville - 72, passed away September 14, 2020. He is survived by his children, Jacquelyn Betts, Amanda and Anthony White; siblings, Deborah V., Sharon E., Stanford A., Lenard W. White, Terese L. Allen and Regina A. Rudolph; 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Visitation: 9-11 a.m. with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Thursday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in Ky. Veterans Cemetery.









