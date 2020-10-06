Frederick Joseph Silhanek, Jr.LOUISVILLE - Frederick Joseph Silhanek, Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky, passed of natural causes on October 2, 2020. He was 89.Fred loved all things Kentucky including the University of Kentucky, the Aviation Museum of Kentucky, The Kentuckians of New York, Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, and Colonel of the Commemorative Air Force. Fred served as a member, commissioning Committee and Honorary Plankowner for both the USS Louisville, SSN 724 and the USS Kentucky, SSBN 737. He was a Fellow of UK, Life member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and the National Rifle Assn. He was a founding member of the American Air Museum in England, past member of the State Advisory Committee for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, on the Board of Directors, UK National Alumni Association and for Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic, Louisville.Fred was born in Lexington Kentucky, graduated Kentucky Military Institute, Lyndon,1949 and the University of Kentucky, Lexington,1954.Fred was married to former Peggy Keller of Cynthiana (deceased). They made their homes in Short Hills, New Jersey; New York City; Houston, and Louisville.Fred is survived by his son, Frederick Joseph Silhanek, III, VP of The Kent Companies, and daughter in law, Sue Ann Silhanek with Granddaughter, Alexandra K Silhanek Sparks, all of Midland, Texas, and his daughter, Lisa Anne Silhanek, Silhanek LLC, in New York.His parents, both deceased were Frederick J. Silhanek and Beatrice Edye Silhanek.Cremation was arranged with no funeral service.Memorial gifts may be directed to The Aviation Museum of Kentucky (AMK), Lexington Blue Grass Airport, 4029 Airport Road, Lexington, KY 40510