Lanesville - Frederick Melvin Denny, 92, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, IN. He was born July 25, 1927, in Oriskany Falls, New York, the son of Frederick James and Frances Mae Veronica Planty Denny. He was a 1945 graduate of Norwalk High School in Norwalk, CT, he was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran from 1945 to 1948 and worked for Louisville Fire Dept. from 1977 to 1993 and retired as a Sergeant. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Lee Denny; sons, Rick J. and Larry F. Denny and his older brother, Douglas Denny. He is survived by two sons, R. Douglas Denny and Carson Andrew Denny (Jessica) both of Lanesville, IN; three daughters, Janice A. Gibbs (John) of Simpsonville, KY, Carol Burton (Chris Sautel) and Mary Wallitsch (Jim) both of Louisville, KY; brother, Ronald W. Denny (Pat) of Moodus, CT; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 6 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, IN. In accord with his wishes, Mr. Denny has chosen cremation. There will be a memorial visitation from 12 PM until the service time at 6 PM at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 we are restricted to 60 people or less in our building at one time. Masks are required. We are not accepting food at this time except individual pre-packaged items. We will be transmitting the service out to the cars in our parking lot for those who wish to remain in their cars. Please tune your radio to FM 106.7.









