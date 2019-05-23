|
|
Frederick Michael Reinecke
Louisville - It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick Michael Reinecke announce his passing, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 50 years.
Fred so dearly loved his family and friends, fishing, playing cards and his Kentucky Wildcats.
Fred was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, as well as a respected attorney at Anna K. Murray & Associates Law firm.
Fred was predeceased by his parents, Frank Jr. and Mary Ellen Reinecke.
Fred is survived by his children Luke, Georgia and Lila Reinecke; His brother, Frank (Tracey) and niece Savannah. His sister, Kathleen Reisert (Perry) and nephews Ryan and Sam Reisert.
We will miss Fred's warm loving character and his sense of humor. He brought a ray of light into any room he entered.
Visitation will be 3-7pm Friday, May 24th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Attn: KY Chapter, 120 Wall St. 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019