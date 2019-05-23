Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Reinecke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Michael Reinecke

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Frederick Michael Reinecke Obituary
Frederick Michael Reinecke

Louisville - It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick Michael Reinecke announce his passing, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 50 years.

Fred so dearly loved his family and friends, fishing, playing cards and his Kentucky Wildcats.

Fred was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, as well as a respected attorney at Anna K. Murray & Associates Law firm.

Fred was predeceased by his parents, Frank Jr. and Mary Ellen Reinecke.

Fred is survived by his children Luke, Georgia and Lila Reinecke; His brother, Frank (Tracey) and niece Savannah. His sister, Kathleen Reisert (Perry) and nephews Ryan and Sam Reisert.

We will miss Fred's warm loving character and his sense of humor. He brought a ray of light into any room he entered.

Visitation will be 3-7pm Friday, May 24th at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, Attn: KY Chapter, 120 Wall St. 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now