Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace Church
4005 Dixie Highway
Frederick S. "Bud" Barton


1926 - 2020
Frederick S. "Bud" Barton Obituary
Frederick S. "Bud" Barton

Louisville - 93, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. He was born to the late Frederick and Carolyn Barton. He retired from Norfolk/Southern Railway in 1989. He was a WWII veteran of the US Navy, American Legion Post 220, Knights of Columbus, Mary Queen of Peace Church, member of the St. Basil's Men's Choir and the Louisville Thoroughbreds Men's Chorus. He is preceded in death by the love of his life and mother of his children, Thelma Barton; brother, Frank Barton and sister, Jane Graham. He leaves to cherish his memory to his children, Sandy Franklin (Gary), Patti Grubb (Walter), Rick Barton (Debbie), Mike Barton, Diane Pritchard and Denise Pedigo (Neal); 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A host of other beloved family members and friends. A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mary Queen of Peace Church, 4005 Dixie Highway with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
