Frederick Thompson Sr.
Frederick Thompson Sr.

Frederick Thompson Sr.(SMSgt, E-8;USAF), passed away August 12, 2020. He was born June 8, 1939 in Louisville, KY to his late parents John Thompson and Louise Cooke.

He graduated from Central High School in 1957 and joined the US Air Force, served in The Vietnam War, and retired in 1982.

He is preceded in death by step-brother Randall Thompson and survived by his wife of 56 yrs, Beverly (Theriault) Thompson of Montreal Canada, 3 children: Dawn, Fred Jr., and Curtis, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 4 step-sisters: Phyllis, Paula, Patricia, and Priscilla Thompson (Detroit, MI).




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
