Fredia (Pierce) Tiller
Louisville - age 87, went to her heavenly reward on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mrs. Tiller was born on March 4, 1932 to the late Willie and Ella Pierce.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Tiller; son, Gerald Tiller; siblings, Silas, Vera, Catherine, Nell, Mary, and Louise; granddaughter, Christi; great-granddaughter, Kylie Jo; and daughters-in-law, Pam and Gwen.
Left to honor her memory are 9 children, Lynn (Duane) McNatt, Gary Tiller, Terry (Pam) Tiller, Larry Tiller, Lonnie (Sharon) Tiller, Mike (Becky) Tiller, Tim (Stacey) Tiller, Robin/Mitzi (Ron) Isaac, and Doug Tiller; 24 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Her house was always open to anyone that wanted to come in, visit, or just a bite to eat. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mitzi and Ron for the past 12 years of unselfish care that she received in their home. Thank you Carolyn for the many sleepless nights over the past several weeks. Go rest high on that mountain Mom, you deserve it.
Funeral services will be at 1 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to (stjude.org/donate).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020