Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredia Tiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredia (Pierce) Tiller


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredia (Pierce) Tiller Obituary
Fredia (Pierce) Tiller

Louisville - age 87, went to her heavenly reward on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mrs. Tiller was born on March 4, 1932 to the late Willie and Ella Pierce.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Tiller; son, Gerald Tiller; siblings, Silas, Vera, Catherine, Nell, Mary, and Louise; granddaughter, Christi; great-granddaughter, Kylie Jo; and daughters-in-law, Pam and Gwen.

Left to honor her memory are 9 children, Lynn (Duane) McNatt, Gary Tiller, Terry (Pam) Tiller, Larry Tiller, Lonnie (Sharon) Tiller, Mike (Becky) Tiller, Tim (Stacey) Tiller, Robin/Mitzi (Ron) Isaac, and Doug Tiller; 24 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Her house was always open to anyone that wanted to come in, visit, or just a bite to eat. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mitzi and Ron for the past 12 years of unselfish care that she received in their home. Thank you Carolyn for the many sleepless nights over the past several weeks. Go rest high on that mountain Mom, you deserve it.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to (stjude.org/donate).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -