Dr. Hatcher was a kind, humble, and faithful man. He was my family dentist from the time we moved to Kentucky in 1968 until my siblings and I moved to other places, although my parents continued to be his patients until he retired. I am thankful that I had the opportunity to speak with him briefly a few weeks ago at church. I could tell that he was smiling brightly as always, even behind the mask, because his eyes gave it away. He lived a full and impressive life, and will be missed.

Scott Dickens

Friend