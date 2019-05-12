|
|
Fredric Norman Friske
Shepherdsville - July 15, 1941 - August 29, 2018
Fredric Norman Friske died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Fredric was born July 15, 1941 in Marshfield, WI, the son of Norman and Marguerite (Wells) Friske.
Growing up Fred lived in Marshfield, WI, Greenwood, WI, Mondovi, WI, and lastly Whitehall, WI where he graduated high school in 1959. Fred attended Wisconsin State College-Eau Claire 1959-1961. Fred enlisted in the United States Air Force in July 1961. He was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam from October of 1963 to November of 1964. He was honorably discharged in July of 1965. Fred returned to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1965. Fred was a member of Pi Delta Epsilon, an honorary collegiate journalism fraternity and he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1968. Fred enrolled in the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1969 and graduated in 1971 with a Juris Doctor Degree. Fred was the first District Court Judge for Bullitt County. He served as judge from 1977-1993.
Fred is survived by his sister Faye Jelle, uncle Burt (Jeanne) Wells, aunt Kathryn Wells, and his adoptive Butler family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Paul Jelle.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 1 at the VFW club in Okolona from 2-5pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019