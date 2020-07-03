Fredrick Edward TudorLouisville - Fredrick Edward Tudor, 71, of Louisville KY, passed away, July 1, 2020.Fredrick was born in Louisville, KY, April 30, 1949 to his parents Charles Edward and Myrtle (Haney) Tudor. He worked in aviation as an air traffic controller, was a skilled photographer, and he enjoyed spending time fishing on the lake. He served the United States, and was a veteran of the Navy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.Fredrick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward and Myrtle (Haney) Tudor, and his brother Charles Nelson Tudor.He is survived by his loving children, Lauren Dearner and Mathew Tudor; grandchildren, Sofie, Isabella, and Carmen; siblings, Jayne Watkins, Tim Tudor, and Mark Tudor (Vicki); and his beloved nieces and nephews that he cared for greatly.A memorial service will be held for Fredrick on Wednesday , July 15th, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown 9318 Taylorville Road, Louisville, KY.