1/1
Fredrick Edward Tudor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fredrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredrick Edward Tudor

Louisville - Fredrick Edward Tudor, 71, of Louisville KY, passed away, July 1, 2020.

Fredrick was born in Louisville, KY, April 30, 1949 to his parents Charles Edward and Myrtle (Haney) Tudor. He worked in aviation as an air traffic controller, was a skilled photographer, and he enjoyed spending time fishing on the lake. He served the United States, and was a veteran of the Navy. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Fredrick was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward and Myrtle (Haney) Tudor, and his brother Charles Nelson Tudor.

He is survived by his loving children, Lauren Dearner and Mathew Tudor; grandchildren, Sofie, Isabella, and Carmen; siblings, Jayne Watkins, Tim Tudor, and Mark Tudor (Vicki); and his beloved nieces and nephews that he cared for greatly.

A memorial service will be held for Fredrick on Wednesday , July 15th, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown 9318 Taylorville Road, Louisville, KY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved