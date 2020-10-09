1/1
Fredrick Lee Cox Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fredrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredrick Lee Cox, Sr.

Louisville - Fredrick Lee Cox Sr., 77, entered rest at his home on September 21, 2020, after an extended battle with cancer.

Fred was a former graduate of Manual High School. He worked for Ford for 40 years before retirement. During his life Fred has been a Decan, Sunday school teacher and a coach. He had taken part or been a member of the K&I four wheelers, Viking Canoe Club and Joy riders motorcycle club. He was a faithful spouse, supportive parent, and dedicated grandpa.

He was preceded in rest by his parents James and Ruth Cox and his granddaughter Rebecca Cox.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Cox and three sons: Fred Jr, Adren (Susan) and Jesse (Sandy) Cox. He is also survived by his three brothers and sister: James Jr, Thomas (Joyce), Richard Cox and Barbra (Wayne) Sisk. Grandchildren include: Christopher, Amanda, Sara, Shari, and James Cox, Jessica (Jody) Herrell, Heather (Nelson) Troxell and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Friday October 16th at 4:00pm. at Jeffersontown Christian Church 10631 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Ky 40299.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Jeffersontown Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved