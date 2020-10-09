Fredrick Lee Cox, Sr.Louisville - Fredrick Lee Cox Sr., 77, entered rest at his home on September 21, 2020, after an extended battle with cancer.Fred was a former graduate of Manual High School. He worked for Ford for 40 years before retirement. During his life Fred has been a Decan, Sunday school teacher and a coach. He had taken part or been a member of the K&I four wheelers, Viking Canoe Club and Joy riders motorcycle club. He was a faithful spouse, supportive parent, and dedicated grandpa.He was preceded in rest by his parents James and Ruth Cox and his granddaughter Rebecca Cox.He is survived by his wife Phyllis Cox and three sons: Fred Jr, Adren (Susan) and Jesse (Sandy) Cox. He is also survived by his three brothers and sister: James Jr, Thomas (Joyce), Richard Cox and Barbra (Wayne) Sisk. Grandchildren include: Christopher, Amanda, Sara, Shari, and James Cox, Jessica (Jody) Herrell, Heather (Nelson) Troxell and four great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held Friday October 16th at 4:00pm. at Jeffersontown Christian Church 10631 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, Ky 40299.