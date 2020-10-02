1/1
Fredrick Ray Wooten Sr.
1936 - 2020
Fredrick Ray Wooten, Sr.

Louisville - Fredrick Ray Wooten, Sr. passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born in Elizabethtown, KY on September 5, 1936 to Chester Wooten and Ruby Finn. He moved with his family to Louisville when he was five years old and lived there until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Patty; brother, Joseph Wooten; and parents.

He is survived by his children, Pamela Schembari (Joe) and Fred Jr. (Suzanne) and Mark Wooten; grandchildren who idolized him, Bridgette, Freddie III, Charlie, Curt, Colleen, Jake, J.J., Josh, Marcie and Selena; great grandchildren, Ben, Ty, Lincoln and Jersey; and sister-in-law, Gina Wooten.

Fred attended Manual High School and received a BS in Commerce from the University of Louisville. He had many successful businesses including Super Office Supply (SOS), Mailtronix and Louisiana Postal Office Equipment. His contact with New Orleans developed his love of live music and inspired him to found Stevie Ray's Blues Club and Headliners Music Hall. He also loved horse racing and Churchill Downs and through the years owned many thoroughbreds.

As impressive as all these achievements were, the most important to Fred's heart was his devotion to his children and grandchildren and his ability to help those in need.

Memorial visitation is 2-6pm Tuesday, October 8, 2020 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. His ashes will be buried privately in Calvary Cemetery. Due to current COVID conditions a celebration of life wake will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to MERF (Musicians Emergency Relief Fund).






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
