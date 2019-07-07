|
Freida B. Nelson McLemore
Louisville - passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. McLemore; son, Jack T. McLemore; parents; and sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy D. McLemore Cornetet (Kenny); grandchildren, Cindy McLemore (Ron Klump), Ted McLemore (Kimberly), Michael McLemore, Kevin Cornetet (Angela), and Brian Cornetet (Desse); and four great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 209 at Ormsby Heights Baptist Church, 2120 Lower Hunters Trace with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. and from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019