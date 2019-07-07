Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ormsby Heights Baptist Church
2120 Lower Hunters Trace
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ormsby Heights Baptist Church
2120 Lower Hunters Trace
Freida B. Nelson McLemore

Freida B. Nelson McLemore Obituary
Freida B. Nelson McLemore

Louisville - passed away Friday, July 5, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. McLemore; son, Jack T. McLemore; parents; and sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy D. McLemore Cornetet (Kenny); grandchildren, Cindy McLemore (Ron Klump), Ted McLemore (Kimberly), Michael McLemore, Kevin Cornetet (Angela), and Brian Cornetet (Desse); and four great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 209 at Ormsby Heights Baptist Church, 2120 Lower Hunters Trace with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. and from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
